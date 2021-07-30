Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds Launched With Noise Cancellation, Voice Changing Feature

Homegrown brand Micromax today launched its first true wireless earphones and the company made an entry into the segment with two products - the Micromax Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro. The Micromax Airfunk 1 range of TWS earbuds comes with features like Clear Voice Capture, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and a quirky feature that allows users to change their voice into a male or a female voice (only on Airfunk 1). The Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro have been priced in India at Rs 2,499, and the Airfunk 1 are priced at Rs 1,299 in the country. Both the products will go on sale on Flipkart and Micromax’s official website.

The Micromax Airfunk 1 come with a very quirky feature that has not been seen on any other products of the same category. The earbuds come with a Disruptive Voice Changing feature that will allow users to change their voice to a male or a female voice with a long press. Micromax said that long pressing the touch panel on the right earbud will change a male voice into a female voice, and the pressing and holding the left earbud for three seconds will change a female voice into a male voice. In terms of specifications, the Micromax Airfunk 1 come with 9mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, 3D surround sound, and up to 15 hours of combined battery life including the charging case.

The Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro are powered with Qualcomm’s QCC 3040 chipset for audio products and feature 13mm dynamic drivers. The TWS earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation and Clear Voice Capture (CVC) 8.0. It comes with 7 hours of playtime for the earbuds, which is extended to 32 hours with the charging case combined. It has a USB type-C port for charging and comes with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The earbuds also come with IP44 dust and water resistance and come with four microphones to enable clear audio calls and noise cancellation.

