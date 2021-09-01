Micromax’s newly launched Airfunk 1 and Airfunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds will go on sale in India today, September 1. Customers can purchase the two ‘made in India’ audio products via Flipkart and the Micromax India website. The Airfunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds carry a price tag of RS 2,499, and the Airfunk 1 earbuds cost RS 1,299. Airfunk 1 Pro come in Black, Blue, Red, Yellow, and White colour options. On the other hand, the Airfunk 1 are available in Black, Blue, Purple, Yellow, and White colour options. Flipkart users can also enjoy sale deals like 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Customers with a Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card will get 10 percent off on the first transaction.

The regular Micromax Airfunk 1 come with a ‘Disruptive Voice Changing’ feature that will allow users to change their voice to a male or a female voice with a long press. Users can use this by long-pressing the touch panel. In terms of specifications, the Micromax Airfunk 1 feature 9mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, 3D surround sound and up to 15 hours of battery life with the charging case. The case has a USB Type-C charging port, and the earbuds have an IP44 dust and water resistance rating. The total charging time is said to be roughly 1.2 hours.

Taiyaar ho na sab for #ShorNoMore with #Airfunk1pro ya you want to have full on masti with my favourite #VoiceChange feature on #Airfunk1?Both these funky #earbuds go on sale today at 12 PM on @Flipkart & https://t.co/P8VK6PRUBK pic.twitter.com/2hSj20JDmd— Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) September 1, 2021

The top-tier Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro are powered with Qualcomm’s QCC 3040 chipset for audio products and feature large 13mm dynamic drivers. The TWS earbuds come with Environmental Noise Cancellation and Clear Voice Capture (CVC) 8.0. Micromax promises seven hours of playtime for each earbud and a total of 32 hours of battery with the charging case. The charging case carries a USB Type-C port and earbuds support Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The earbuds also have an IP44 rating for dust and water resistance. There are four microphones to enable clear audio calls and noise cancellation.

