English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Launched: Price, Specifications And More
The devices will be sold offline at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Launched: Price, Specifications And More
Loading...
Domestic handset maker Micromax on Monday launched two new Android Go smartphones in India -- Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition. The devices will be sold offline at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).
"By launching not one but two smartphones together, we believe the consumers have a wide array of choices to choose from the Micromax family, depending on their specific needs and requirements," Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd, said in a statement.
Both smartphones run on Android Oreo Go Edition OS, thus ensuring the best software experience on lesser hardware, he said. Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition has 2000mAh battery packed and comes with a 5-inch display.
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is powered by a 5000mAh battery and has a 18:9 full vision display.
"By launching not one but two smartphones together, we believe the consumers have a wide array of choices to choose from the Micromax family, depending on their specific needs and requirements," Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd, said in a statement.
Both smartphones run on Android Oreo Go Edition OS, thus ensuring the best software experience on lesser hardware, he said. Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition has 2000mAh battery packed and comes with a 5-inch display.
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is powered by a 5000mAh battery and has a 18:9 full vision display.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
-
Saturday 20 October , 2018
Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
-
Saturday 13 October , 2018
Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Allen Ko, Chairman of Kymco Tells us About IONEX Commercial Technology
Saturday 20 October , 2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT ABS First Ride Review
Saturday 13 October , 2018 Samsung Bets On Quad Cameras With Galaxy A9
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of BMW Z4
Thursday 11 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of KTM 790 Duke
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Sequel will be the Longest Marvel Film, Hints Russo Brothers
- Ananya Panday Rings in 20th Birthday With Family, Receives Best Gift Ever
- A Refresh Could Give The Mac Mini a More Pro Personality
- American Sisters Sue USA Gymnastics over Sex Abuse Scandal
- Alia Bhatt on Receiving Award from Mahesh Bhatt: I'm Not a Youth Icon, My Father Is
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...