Micromax Bringing a 5G Smartphone, Hearable Device Soon: Co-Founder Rahul Sharma

Micromax last year made a comeback to the Indian smartphone market with its In smartphones. This year, the company will launch its first 5G smartphone, according to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma. In a video session posted on YouTube, Sharma also hinted at the company's plans of introducing a pair of truly wireless earphones and said that the Micromax In Note 1 will get an Android 11 update in some time, while the Micromax In 1b will also get a software update.

Sharma, while talking about Micromax's plans in the 11-minute video session, said that the engineers at Micromax's Bengaluru R&D centre are working on a 5G smartphone. However, he did not give any specific timeline for the launch of the Micromax 5G smartphone. Sharma said that a 5G Micromax smartphone will come "very soon". In a video session in December 2020, Sharma had said that Micromax is working on a 6GB RAM smartphone with a high refresh rate display and liquid cooling. It is now being speculated that this smartphone only will be equipped with 5G support.

Apart from the 5G smartphone, Sharma also said that Micromax is working on its mobile accessories as well. He said that the first accessory from the Indian manufacturer could be a 'hearable' device, which could possibly be referred to truly wireless earbuds. "The product that is in the works will have quite a unique design and a new technology," Sharma said.

Apart from talking about an upcoming 5G smartphone and Micromax's 'hearable' device, Sharma also said that the Micromax In Note 1 will get updated to Android 11 in April this year. He said that the company will also offer early access to some customers. Further, the Micromax In 1b will also get a new software update this month. While not Android 11, the update is said to bring camera and acoustic improvements, slow-motion video recording, January 2021 Android security patch, and more enhancements.