Micromax In 1B Sale Cancelled Moments Before It Was Supposed to Go Live on Flipkart

Soon after the successful first sale of the Micromax In Note 1, the Indian manufacturer's second offering, the Micromax In 1B was supposed to go on its first sale today, also on Flipkart. However, as eager customers waited for the clock to strike 12PM, Micromax spoiled the party as the company cancelled the Micromax In 1B sale at the very last moment saying there were issues with the logistics. It is now known when the next sale will be held, but Micromax has said it will announce a new date soon. The Micromax In 1B was supposed to go on sale 12PM (noon) today. The Micromax In 1B pre-registrations have been online ever since the smartphone was unveiled on November 3. The Micromax In 1B is Micromax's budget offering in its 'In' range of smartphones and starts at a price of Rs 6,999.

This comes just two days after company recently saw success with the first sale of the Micromax In Note 1, which was sold out within minutes of the sale going live on November 24. "We regret to inform you that In 1B is not going on sale today as planned due to an issue with logistics. Will update you on the new sale date at the earliest," Micromax said in a release. The Micromax In 1B is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. Buyers on Flipkart were also given options to avail a 5 percent cashback on EMI with SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and 5 percent extra discount on using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1B features a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini drop display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that comes with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. It packs up to 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via USB Type-C port. It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.