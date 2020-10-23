Micromax Confirms 'In' Series Will Launch on November 3, Smartphone Details Still Unknown

Micromax is making its comeback to the Indian smartphone market with the Micromax In series of smartphones. The company announced its comeback earlier this month in a video announcement from the company's founder Rahul Sharma. With Micromax's announcement, also came a series of unending reports and speculations around the Indian manufacturer's upcoming In range of smartphones. Today, Micromax announced that it will unveil its Micromax In series of smartphones on November 3 at 12PM (noon).

Micromax made the announcement on its official Twitter handle. The company is going with a 'Cheeni Kum' tagline, and the post shared alongside the announcement shows a glass of chai (tea), with the words - "Aao karein Cheeni Kum (come, let's reduce sugar)." "Gear up for the mega unveiling of the new #INMobiles range of smartphones by Micromax live at 12 noon on the 3rd of November," Micromax said in its announcement. The company will host a virtual event for the launch but there are no details as to where or how to watch the livestream on November 3. Let's take a look at what all we know about the upcoming Micromax In smartphones.

Details about the Micromax In series of smartphones are unclear but there has been a lot of speculation around it. Most recently, a Geekbench listing hinted at a supposed Micromax 1A smartphone, which is said to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and Android 10 out-of-the-box. Earlier, a report in The Mobile Indian had claimed that Micromax is planning to launch two smartphones in its In range initially. Further, in an interview with NDTV Gadgets 360, the Micromax founder said that the company will bring Micromax In smartphones between the range of Rs. 7,000 till up to Rs. 25,000.

The names of the upcoming Micromax In smartphones are also not known yet, but the rumours suggest that the first Micromax In smartphone could be called the Micromax In 1A.