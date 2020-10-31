Micromax In 1, In 1A to Feature 48MP Quad Camera, Price May Begin at Rs 6,999

Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A are soon set to become heavily talked about smartphones. In the coming week, Micromax is slated to launch its first two phones in India after a lengthy absence. Now, a first look video of the two smartphones with Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, along with speculative reports on the pricing of the Micromax In 1A, has lent perspective on what to expect from the two devices. While the pricing estimates are largely speculative, given the market trends, we do not expect them to be too far off what the eventual price may be.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1 and Micromax In 1A appear to be launching in two colour variants – green and white, according to a report on the matter by Mysmartprice. The two colour variants were reportedly shown off in a first look video on YouTube by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma himself. Alongside showing the two colour variants, Sharma also somewhat confirmed that both the phones will get the etched cross pattern underneath their glass finish, in a bid to add a premium touch to the overall design.

Other specifications that are also confirmed include the presence of the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC on the Micromax In 1A and the Helio G85 SoC on the Micromax In 1. Interestingly, the recently launched Poco C3 budget smartphone from Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco features the Helio G35 SoC, and is priced at Rs 7,499. On the other hand, Chinese OEM Realme also launched the Narzo 20 Pro recently, which featured the Helio G85 SoC inside and is priced onward of Rs 13,999. It is based on this that speculative reports suggest Micromax may attempt to undercut the pricing of the competition by a slight margin. As a result, reports suggest that the Micromax In 1A may be priced onward of Rs 6,999 in India, while the Micromax In 1 may cost about Rs 13,999.

During the YouTube session, Micromax’s Sharma also confirmed the presence of 48-megapixel quad rear camera on the Micromax In 1 and 1A. At the moment, it is not clear if both the smartphones would get the 48-megapixel quad rear camera module. Keen-eyed observers also spotted the centrally located punch-hole slot for the front camera on the In 1, and it is not clear so far as to how different would the In 1A be from its more expensive brethren.

The Micromax In 1 and In 1A are set to be launched in India on Tuesday, November 3, and is set to rival the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme and others in the budget and mid-range segments to begin with.