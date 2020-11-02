Micromax In 1A vs Redmi 9A vs Realme C12 vs Poco C3: Expected Specs, Features Compared

Micromax In 1A and In 1 are expected to launch tomorrow. Of the two, the Micromax In 1 is expected to cater to the mid-range smartphone segment in India, and could be priced around Rs 15,000. Tipped specifications of the smartphone include the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a quad rear camera setup, which Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma teased in a recent ‘first look’ video on YouTube. At its price, the In 1 may rival the likes of Realme Narzo 20 Pro, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, the Poco X3 and the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

The Micromax In 1A, meanwhile, is targeting an even more affordable price segment – potential leaks have suggested that the device may cost as low as Rs 6,999, and as a result, rival popular smartphones such as the Realme C12, Redmi 9A and Poco C3. Given how popular the sub-Rs 10,000 smartphone segment is, we decided to take a look at how the upcoming Micromax In 1A budget smartphone may fare against its rivals. Let’s take a look at how the devices stack up against each other.

Micromax In 1A vs Redmi 9A vs Realme C12 vs Poco C3

Micromax In 1A Redmi 9A Realme C12 Poco C3 Processor MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G25 MediaTek Helio G35 MediaTek Helio G35 RAM 2GB, 3GB 2GB, 3GB, 6GB 3GB 3GB, 4GB Storage 32GB 32GB, 128GB 32GB 32GB, 64GB Display 6.5-inch HD+ 6.53-inch HD+ 6.5-inch HD+ 6.43-inch HD+ Rear cameras Dual and triple 13MP single 13MP triple 13MP triple Battery 5000mAh 5000mAh 6000mAh 5000mAh Price Rs 6,999 onward (expected) Rs 6,799 onward Rs 7,999 onward Rs 7,499 onward

Micromax In 1A SoC, RAM and storage

The Micromax In 1A is practically confirmed to run on the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. Micromax has already confirmed that both the In 1A and In 1 will run on MediaTek SoCs, and the Helio G35 has so far been earmarked as a potential candidate so far. Along with the SoC, the Micromax In 1A is slated to feature two variants – one with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the other with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

In comparison, the Realme C12, which caters to the Micromax In 1A’s target category, also runs on the Helio G35 SoC, and has one RAM and storage variant – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage. Xiaomi’s Redmi 9A runs on the slightly older Helio G25 SoC, but has an interesting configuration of RAM and storage – 2GB/32GB, 3GB/32GB and a stand-out 6GB RAM/128GB option. The Poco C3, meanwhile, runs on the Helio G35 SoC, which is turning out to be a benchmark in this category. It features two RAM/storage variants – 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Micromax In 1A display, battery and cameras

The Micromax In 1A is expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and speculative reports claim that the 2GB RAM variant of the In 1A will feature a dual rear camera, while the 3GB RAM will feature triple rear cameras. The device is reported to feature a 5,000mAh battery as well.

In comparison, the Realme C12 features the same display specs as the Micromax In 1A, has a 13MP triple rear camera unit, and a larger, 6,000mAh battery powering it with standard 10W charging. The Redmi 9A features a 6.53-inch HD+ display that is practically the same size for all usage purposes, but in the camera department, makes do with a single, 13MP camera unit. It also features a 5,000mAh battery with standard 10W charging. The Poco C3, meanwhile, features a 6.43-inch HD+ display, a 13MP triple rear camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging speed.

Micromax In 1A expected price

Micromax In 1A has been touted to make a major play for its pricing, as well as its made in India credentials. According to reports, the Micromax In 1A prices may start at Rs 6,999 for the base, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Hence, the prices may go up to Rs 7,999 or even Rs 8,499 for the higher RAM, storage and camera variant.

In comparison, the Realme C12 is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. The Redmi 9A is priced at Rs 6,799 and Rs 7,499, while the 6GB RAM variant’s official prices are yet to be revealed for India. The Poco C3, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 7,499 and Rs 8,999 in India.