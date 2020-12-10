Micromax In 1b First Sale in India Goes Live on Flipkart and Micromax Site: Price, Offers and Specs

The Micromax In 1b smartphone is finally available to purchase in India starting today via Flipkart and Micromax India website. This is its first sale in the country that was initially supposed to take place on November 26 but got delayed due to logistics issue. The Micromax In 1b made a come into the Indian smartphone market along with Micromax In Note 1 in early November. It is released as a budget offering and hopes to rival affordable smartphones provided by Xiaomi, Samsung, Nokia, and more. Notably, the Micromax In Note 1 has been put for multiple flash sales in India, and its next sale will begin next week.

The Micromax In 1B price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. Customers on Flipkart can also enjoy instant discounts worth Rs 1,750 with HDFC Bank credit card during regular and EMI transactions. Additionally, customers on the e-commerce platform also have access to an exchange offer worth up to Rs 6,900 as well as no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 889 per month. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can enjoy 5 percent cashback. No sale offers are currently detailed on the Micromax website; however, users with a discount code can avail an off at the time of checkout.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1B sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. The smartphone also comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Other features on Micromax In 1b include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via Micro-USB port. Additionally, the phone supports dual-SIM cards (nano).