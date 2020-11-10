Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 Pre-Booking Now Live in India: Price, Deals, Availability and More

Micromax's new smartphones, the Micromax In 1b and In Note are available for pre-booking in India starting today. Both the phones were unveiled at a virtual event by the Indian smartphone company earlier this month, and customers can now pre-book them via Micromax India site and Flipkart. The company is offering smartphones in two storage variants that further come in multiple colour options. Additionally, Flipkart is offering sale deals like no-cost EMI and instant discount as a part of its Big Diwali Sale event that will conclude on November 13.

The Micromax IN 1b price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB + 32GB option while the 4GB + 64GB variant costs Rs 7,999. Both the phones are available in Blue, Green, and Purple colour options and customers can purchase them from either Flipkart or Micromax India website. In terms of sale deals, customers on Flipkart can enjoy 10 percent off with credit cards provided by ICICI Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak Bank and Axis Bank. Similarly, ICICI and Axis Bank debit card users can also avail an instant discount of up to Rs 750. Other sale deals on the Micromax IN 1b via Flipkart include 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, no-cost EMI option starting Rs 667 per month, and exchange offer worth up to Rs 7,300.

The Micromax In Note 1, on the other hand, comes with a price tag of starting Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB option and the top 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499. Both are available to pre-book on Flipkart and Micromax India site while the former is offering a bunch of sale deals. Customers with Axis Bank Buzz credit card can get 5 percent off while users with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can avail 5 percent cashback. No-cost EMI and standard EMI options are also available on Flipkart along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,450. The Micromax In Note 1 is available in Green and White colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini drop display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that comes with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. It packs up to 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via USB Type-C port. It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Whereas, the Micromax In Note 1 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with slim bezels on all sides. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It comes with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle-camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The rear cameras support night mode along with other camera modes. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera inside the hole-punch cutout at the centre. It also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging.

Both Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1b run Android 10 out-of-the-box with two years of software updates guaranteed. The In 1b will go on sale from November 26 while the In Note 1 will be available to purchase in India starting November 24.