Micromax In 1b Launched With 5000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras: Price, Specifications and Availability

Micromax has finally made its official comeback to the Indian smartphone market. The company marked its re-entry with the launch of two smartphones, the Micromax In 1b and the Micromax In Note 1. Out of the two smartphones, the Micromax In 1b is the more affordable variant, starting at a price of Rs. 6,999. The smartphone comes packed with MediaTek's Helio G35 processor and offers a stock Android experience with no bloatware or UI-based ads. During the launch presentation, Micromax did not mention when exactly the smartphones will start shipping, but said that potential buyers can register for buying the In 1b on Micromax's official website starting today.

The Micromax In 1b has been priced at Rs. 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 7,999 for the higher 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart and Micromaxinfo.com. Registrations for buying the smartphone have been made live on Micromaxinfo.com. The Micromax In 1b has been launched in three colour options - blue, green, and a gradient finish with shades of blue and pink and has a 6.52-inch hole-punch front panel, with the camera cutout placed at the top of the screen.

The Micromax In 1b features a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini drop display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that comes with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. The Helio G35 chipset is paired with two RAM and storage configurations - 2GB RAM + 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. The Micromax In 1b is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging via USB type-C. The Micromax In 1b also has support for reverse wired charging, in case users want to charge their accessories on the go.

In terms of optics, the Micromax In 1b houses a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary lens. Up front, the Micromax In 1b has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.