Micromax In 1b Sale Starts At Midnight During Flipkart Big Savings Day: Check Price, Offers & Specifications

The Micromax In 1b went on sale for the first time on December 10 and was sold out quickly after the sale went live. Now, the smartphone will be up for grabs again on December 22 at 12AM (midnight). This will be the second sale of the Micromax In 1b budget smartphone that was unveiled alongside Micromax In Note 1 in early November. The Micromax In 1b will go for sale on Flipkart, where users will be able to get benefits from Flipkart's Big Saving Day sale tomorrow.

The Micromax In 1b will also be available via the company's official website and Flipkart at 12 AM (midnight) tomorrow. The Micromax In 1b has been priced at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. Notably, customers planning to buy the budget phone via Flipkart will have access to the Big Savings Day deals such as no-cost EMI, instant cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. No sale offers are currently detailed on the Micromax website. The phone is available Blue, Green, and Purple colour options.

Meet naye zamane ka naya INdian! Get ready to buy the IN 1b as the sale goes live tonight at midnight, 00:00 hrs, on https://t.co/7e6OX8BVJ9 and our website. Know more about the IN 1b here. https://t.co/Gy0E6TWnVC#INMobiles #INForIndia #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/Cus0EOVdyO — IN by Micromax #INnote1 (@Micromax__India) December 21, 2020

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1B sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. The smartphone also comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Other features on Micromax In 1b include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and GPS/ A-GPS. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via Micro-USB port. Additionally, the phone supports dual-SIM cards (nano).