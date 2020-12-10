Micromax In 1b Sold Out Too Quickly? Don't Worry, Redmi 9A Offers A Similar Package In The Same Price

Micromax's In 1b budget smartphone went on sale for the first time today since its launch last month. The smartphone's sale today came after the first sale was delayed by Micromax due to logistical issues. As expected, the Micromax In 1b was sold out on Flipkart quickly after the sale went live. The smartphone was sold via Flipkart and is priced at Rs 6,999. If you did not get the Micromax In 1b during today's sale and can't wait for the next sale, there is no need to worry as there are several other options in this price point that offer a similar package. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is considered as the closest competitor to the Micromax In 1b. Starting at Rs 6,999, the Redmi 9A is available at the same price as the Micromax In 1b. Let's take a look at how the Redmi 9A fares against the Micromax In 1b in terms of specifications.

The Micromax In 1b comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 chipset paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage, that is expandable to 128GB via a microSD card slot. On the back, the Micromax In 1b comes with a dual camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with an f/1.85 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the Micromax In 1b comes with an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Further, the Micromax In 1b is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and reverse wired charging.

The Redmi 9A, on the other hand, also comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek's Helio G25 chipset paired with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that is expandable to up to 512GB via a microSD card slot. Further, the Redmi 9A has a single 13-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a single 5-megapixel camera. The Redmi 9A also comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1b offers more value for money for the Rs 6,999 pricetag with its bigger processor and more RAM and cameras. However, the Redmi 9A is available to purchase on the Xiaomi website and Amazon.in right now, while the Micromax In 1b's next sale is still unknown.