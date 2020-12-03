Micromax In 1b to Finally Go on Sale in India on December 10: Price and Best Offers

The Micromax In 1b smartphone will finally be available to purchase in India on December 10. The smartphone's first sale in the country was going to take place on November 26; however, it was postponed due to an unspecified logistics issue. It was launched alongside Micromax In Note 1 in early November. The Micromax In Note 1 has been available for multiple flash sales in the last few weeks, and its next sale will take place later this month.

The Micromax In 1B price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. Customers on Flipkart can also enjoy instant discounts with American Express cards (Rs 5,000) and Axis Bank Buzz credit cards (10 percent). Additionally, customers on the e-commerce platform will have access to an exchange offer worth up to Rs 6,850 and no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 889 per month. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can enjoy 5 percent cashback. No sale offers are currently detailed on the Micromax website.

Ho jao ready to go #INForIndia! IN 1b is coming to you on 10th Dec on https://t.co/I1pS4u1xaV & https://t.co/udXRDYsYnL. Get the IN 1b 2GB + 32GB for just INR6999, and 4GB + 64GB for just INR7999. Know more about the phone here: https://t.co/KpJ3lTg23A#INMobiles #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/LFHlZYgG2r — IN by Micromax #INNote1 (@Micromax__India) December 3, 2020

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1B sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. The smartphone also comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Other features on Micromax In 1b include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via Micro-USB port. Additionally, the phone supports dual-SIM cards (nano).