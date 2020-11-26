Micromax in 1B to Go on Sale Today at 12PM via Flipkart: Prices, Specifications and Offers

Micromax has finally made an official return to the Indian market. The company registered its comeback to the Indian market with the launch of its In series that consists of the Micromax In Note 1 and the Micromax In 1B. While the Micromax In Note 1 went on sale on November 24 for the first time, the Micromax In 1B is set to go on sale today at 12PM (noon) via Flipkart itself. Micromax's In Note 1 saw a good response on the opening day, as the phone was sold out within minutes of the sale going live.

The Micromax In 1B is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The Micromax In 1B sale will go live at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart. Buyers on Flipkart will also be able to avail a 5 percent cashback on EMI with SBI credit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Cards, and 5 percent extra discount on using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Further, buyers can also exchange their old smartphones for up to a Rs 6,850 discount on the Micromax In 1B. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will also be able to avail no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on the Micromax In 1B.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1B features a 6.52-inch HD+ Mini drop display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC that comes with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. It packs up to 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging via USB Type-C port. It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.