Micromax In 1b's Next Sale to Take Place on December 22: Price in India and Best Offers

The Micromax In 1b smartphone will be up for grabs in India again on December 22. It will be the smartphone's second flash sale in the country, while its first sale took place on December 10. The Micromax In 1b was unveiled alongside Micromax In Note 1 that has already seen a couple of flash sales in India since launch in early November. Both the phones have been retailing in India through Micromax site and Flipkart.

Therefore, the Micromax In 1b will again be available via the company site and Flipkart at 12 AM (midnight) on December 22. Its price in India starts at Rs 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999. Notably, customers planning to buy the budget phone via Flipkart will have access to sale deals such as no-cost EMI, instant cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. No sale offers are currently detailed on the Micromax website. The phone is available Blue, Green, and Purple colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 1B sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with MediaTek's HyperEngine Gaming technology. The smartphone also comes with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. It houses a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

This festive season, it's all about the choices with the IN 1b. Will you choose purple, or blue? 2+32GB or 4+64GB? Whatever your choice, the wait is almost over. The sale goes live 22nd December at midnight, 00:00 hours. #INMobiles #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/4YuWYFayBl — IN by Micromax #INnote1 (@Micromax__India) December 20, 2020

Other features on Micromax In 1b include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and GPS/ A-GPS. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via Micro-USB port. Additionally, the phone supports dual-SIM cards (nano).