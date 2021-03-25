Micromax IN 1's First Sale in India to Start Tomorrow via Flipkart: Price, Best Deals and Specs

The newly launched ‘Made in India smartphone’ the Micromax IN 1 will go on its first sale via Flipkart and Micromax channels on March 26 at 12 PM (noon). The new Micromax phone sits alongside the existing Micromax IN Note 1 and Micromax IN 1b that launched in India in November 2020. Similar to its siblings, the Micromax IN 1 carries a MediaTek processor but has a triple rear camera system at the back, headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery and fingerprint scanner on the rear side. During the virtual launch event, Micromax chief Rahul Sharma stated that the new “blockbuster" Micromax IN1 has a metallic finish and is one of the slimmer phones (8.99mm to be exact) with a large battery. Customer can purchase the device in two colour options of Purple and Blue that has a metallic finish with an ‘X’ pattern.

The Micromax IN 1 price in India starts at Rs 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and the 6GB RAM and 128GB option costs Rs 11,999. The Gurugram-based company is also offering an introductory price offer of Rs 9,999 for the base model and Rs 11,499 for the top-end model (first-day sale only). Customers can purchase the device via Flipkart with sale deals such as 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank. Customers with Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card will get 10 percent off (first transactions). Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs 9,350 and a no-cost EMI payment mode at Rs 1,667 per month.

In terms of the design, the newly launched Micromax IN 1 looks similar to the Micromax IN Note 1 with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and a rectangular rear module housing the triple cameras. The phone sports a 6.67-inch display with the native 2,400 x 1,080 pixels (Full-HD+ resolution), 440 nits brightness and a 20:9 screen ratio. The screen panel has Rainbow Glass protection on top that is similar to Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Under the hood, the Micromax IN 1 carries the MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with Mali G52 GPU at 950MHz, up to 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary wide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The camera app on the Micromax IN 1 comes preloaded with improved night mode, white balance, and HDR. Users can also use the ‘PRO’ mode and save pictures in RAW format. The front camera details remain unclear at the moment. Micromax claims that the latest smartphone offers an ad-free and bloatware-free stock Android experience. The Micromax IN 1 will run Android 10 out of the box, and the phone is said to receive the Android 11 update from May onwards.