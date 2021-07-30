The Micromax In 2b has debuted in India less than a year after the Gurugram-based company introduced Micromax In 1b. The smartphone will retail via Flipkart and Micromax channels in three colour options and two storage models early next month. Overall, the smartphone looks similar to the predecessor but it now comes with a new chipset instead of MediaTek SoC. The Micromax In 2b carries dual rear cameras, a Unisoc chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the company is touting their latest ‘made in India’ phone as “no hang phone" due to faster CPU and GPU capabilities. Micromax has also launched two new affordable TWS earbuds AirFunk 1 and AirFunk 1 Pro.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 2b sports a 6.52 HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera and up to 400 nits of brightness. It supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs on Android 11 that is said to provide a bloatware-free and ad-free experience along with guaranteed software updates. Under the hood, it runs on octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC that is said to be 70 percent faster than the Micromax In 1b that carries MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The SoC is accompanied by 4GB and 6B RAM options with 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. Its dual rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel AI camera similar to Micromax In 1b. At the front, users will get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The camera app on Micromax In 2b comes bundled with modes such as full-HD video recording, Auto HDR, Night mode, background blur, and live photo.

Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, face unlock, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Bluetooth v5.0. The Micromax In 2b carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports a standard 10W charger, which is included in the package. Lastly, the Micromax In 2b’s 4GB RAM + 64GB option carries a price tag of Rs 7,999 and the 6GB + 64GB option costs Rs 8,999. Its first sale in the country will be held on August 6. The Micromax In 2b would hope to rival other budget offerings in India that include Samsung Galaxy M01, Realme C11, and more.

