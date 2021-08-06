Micromax In 2b's First Sale in India Starts Today: Price, Offers and Specs

The Micromax In 2b’s first sale in India will start today, at noon via Flipkart and Micromax websites. The phone debuted in the country last week, less than a year after the company introduced Micromax In 1b. Overall, the smartphone looks similar to the predecessor but it now comes with a new chipset instead of MediaTek SoC. The Micromax In 2b carries dual rear cameras, a Unisoc chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the company is touting their latest ‘made in India’ phone as “no hang phone" due to faster CPU and GPU capabilities. The Micromax In 2b’s 4GB RAM + 64GB option carries a price tag of Rs 7,999 and the 6GB + 64GB option costs Rs 8,999.

Customers planning to buy the Micromax In 2b smartphone from Flipkart can also enjoy sale deals as a part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. The e-commerce platform is offering 10 percent off on ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards with an exchange offer deal worth up to Rs 7,000. Customers can also choose an EMI payment mode starting as low as Rs 278 per month. As always, Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users will get a 5 percent discount.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In 2b sports a 6.52 HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera and up to 400 nits of brightness. It supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs on Android 11 that is said to provide a bloatware-free and ad-free experience along with guaranteed software updates. Under the hood, it runs on octa-core Unisoc T610 SoC that is said to be 70 percent faster than the Micromax In 1b, which carries MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The SoC is accompanied by 4GB and 6B RAM options with 64GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. Its dual rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel AI camera similar to Micromax In 1b. At the front, users will get a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. The camera app on Micromax In 2b comes bundled with modes such as full-HD video recording, Auto HDR, Night mode, background blur, and live photo.

Taiyaar ho na India? Aaj 12 baje se you can buy #MicromaxIN2b the #NoHangPhone. Iss Non-Stop phone ki Non-Stop performance aapko zaroor pasand ayegi.Available on https://t.co/dAgEiejGVf & https://t.co/WjgQD1TKh8#AbIndiaChaleNonStop pic.twitter.com/LVMvhawcZo— Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) August 6, 2021

Other notable features include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, face unlock, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and Bluetooth v5.0. The Micromax In 2b carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports a standard 10W charger, which is included in the package.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here