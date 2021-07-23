Micromax In 2b's Key Specs, Design Tipped Ahead of Expected July 30 Launch

The Micromax In 2b will reportedly launch in India on July 30, though the Gurugram-based tech company is yet to confirm this development. Ahead of its formal announcement, a new report has highlighted its key specifications that include a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, dual rear cameras, and Android 11 out-of-the-box. The phone had previously appeared on Geekbench, where the CPU is listed as the octa-core Unisoc SoC with a base frequency of 1.82GHz. The RAM is also listed as 4GB, which means the phone would be able to handle a full-version of Android 11 instead of the toned-down Android Go edition on the first Micromax In 1b that debuted in November 2020.

According to the latest report by Pricebaba, the unannounced Micromax In 2b would carry 64GB of internal storage, though it is unclear whether there are more storage options. In the camera department, the rear setup is said to house a 13-megapixel primary camera accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. We can expect the secondary camera to be a depth sensor, just like the Micromax In 1B. At the front, the screen is said to carry a waterdrop-notch that reportedly houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Lastly, the smartphone may carry a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. If the rumours are accurate, it’s appears that the Micromax In 2b is again designed for entry-level smartphone users. The phone would hope to rival other budget offerings in India that include Samsung Galaxy M01, Realme C11, and more.

The report has also shared an image of the Micromax In 2b that looks identical to the existing Micromax In 1b. To recall, the Micromax In 1b features the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and comes in two variants – one with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel dual rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging.

