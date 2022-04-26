Micromax IN 2c Budget Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Micromax IN 2c smartphone has launched in India, and the company is targeting budget consumers with its latest IN series smartphone. Micromax IN 2c comes with the Android 11 operating system, has a large-size battery and supports charging via a USB Type C port.

Micromax is upgrading its budget lineup, and the IN 2c is the successor to last year’s IN 2b smartphone from the company. The device comes in a single variant and you can pick it up at an introductory price.

Micromax IN 2c Smartphone India Price

Micromax IN 2c smartphone price in India is Rs 8,499 which gets you the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. But the company is offering this smartphone at an introductory price of Rs 7,499 from May 1 when the sale starts online. Micromax IN 2c comes in silver and brown colours.

Micromax IN 2c Smartphone Specifications

Micromax IN 2c sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display that offers 720 x 1600 pixels resolution, 420 nits of brightness and 89 per cent screen to body ratio. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T610 octa-core chipset with 3GB RAM and offers 32GB storage which is further expandable using the microSD card slot. It gets the older Android 11 OS out of the box, and we are hoping Micromax offers the Android 12 update for the device this year.

For optics, Micromax IN 2c features a dual rear camera setup which comprises an 8-megapixel primary sensor, along with a VGA sensor. On the front, it could have a 5-megapixel shooter. Micromax IN 2c comes with a 5000mAh battery that should offer regular charging speed and run through the USB Type C interface.

At this price range, Micromax IN 2c competes with a host of devices like the Realme C series, Realme Narzo and the Redmi 10A smartphone in the market.

