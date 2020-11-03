Micromax In Note 1, In 1b Launch Live: In Note 1 Launched at Rs 10,999

The Micromax In Note 1 also features a 16MP front camera in a centrally placed punch hole, and also has reverse charging. It has two colours – green and white. Sharma says that you can call the green whatever specific name you want to, and the white colour has a rainbow effect. He's been very... straightforward about things so far.
Rumours have so far suggested that the Micromax In 1A will start at Rs 6,999. The real question, though, is if it can really be something new or different in the budget smartphone segment.
...can it?
We've also painstakingly compared the upcoming Micromax In 1A to potential competition – the Realme C12, the Redmi 9A and the Poco C3. Check it out here.