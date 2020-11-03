Micromax In Note 1, In 1b Launch Live: In Note 1 Launched at Rs 10,999

Micromax In 1 and In 1A smartphones are finally set to launch today. As with any smartphone today, by now, we already know most of the specifications surrounding the two smartphones. Micromax has already confirmed that its latest smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets, and a first look video on YouTube has also revealed details such as cross-patterned rear design, green and white colour variants, rectangular quad rear camera modules, centrally placed punch-hole slot for the front camera and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.The Micromax In 1A is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and feature 2GB or 3GB of RAM, along with 32GB storage. The Micromax In 1, meanwhile, may feature the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and a higher amount of RAM as well. The In 1A is touted to feature either dual camera or triple camera modules at the rear, while the In 1 has already been seen sporting a 48-megapixel quad camera module. The presence of a 5,000mAh battery has already been speculated in the series, and it remains to be seen if Micromax adds fast charging standards and other upgrades to the two smartphones.