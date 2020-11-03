News18 Logo

Micromax In Note 1, In 1b Launch Live: In Note 1 Launched at Rs 10,999

News18.com | November 3, 2020, 12:26 IST
Micromax In 1 and In 1A smartphones are finally set to launch today. As with any smartphone today, by now, we already know most of the specifications surrounding the two smartphones. Micromax has already confirmed that its latest smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Helio chipsets, and a first look video on YouTube has also revealed details such as cross-patterned rear design, green and white colour variants, rectangular quad rear camera modules, centrally placed punch-hole slot for the front camera and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Micromax In 1A is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and feature 2GB or 3GB of RAM, along with 32GB storage. The Micromax In 1, meanwhile, may feature the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, and a higher amount of RAM as well. The In 1A is touted to feature either dual camera or triple camera modules at the rear, while the In 1 has already been seen sporting a 48-megapixel quad camera module. The presence of a 5,000mAh battery has already been speculated in the series, and it remains to be seen if Micromax adds fast charging standards and other upgrades to the two smartphones.
Nov 3, 2020 12:26 (IST)

The Micromax In Note 1 seems particularly well priced for what it offers. Now what remains to be really seen is if Micromax has actually managed to optimise its phones the way it says it has.

Nov 3, 2020 12:25 (IST)

A quick recap of the two phones launched by Micromax today:

Micromax In Note 1 4GB + 64GB: Rs 10,999
Micromax In Note 1 4GB + 128GB: Rs 12,499
Micromax In 1b 2GB + 32GB: Rs 6,999
Micromax In 1b 4GB + 64GB: Rs 7,999

Nov 3, 2020 12:24 (IST)

And that's it. The launch is over. It took, what, 15 minutes? Just based on how little time Micromax wasted today, I'm mighty impressed.

Nov 3, 2020 12:23 (IST)

Here's a roundup of the Micromax In 1b. And the prices are... Rs 7,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant, and Rs 6,999 for the 2GB+32GB variant. Sale starts November 26, on Flipkart and Micromax official store.

Nov 3, 2020 12:20 (IST)

The Micromax In 1b features MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 2GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB storage, 13MP dual rear camera, 8MP front camera, a USB-C port, 6.5-inch HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging. It also has three colours.

Nov 3, 2020 12:17 (IST)

The Micromax In Note 1 costs Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499. Sale will begin from November 24, preorders open today on Flipkart and Micromax official store.

Nov 3, 2020 12:14 (IST)

The Micromax In Note 1 also features a 16MP front camera in a centrally placed punch hole, and also has reverse charging. It has two colours – green and white. Sharma says that you can call the green whatever specific name you want to, and the white colour has a rainbow effect. He's been very... straightforward about things so far.

Nov 3, 2020 12:10 (IST)

And it's unveiled... already. The Micromax In Note 1. It features the Helio G85 SoC, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 48MP quad camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and a 6.67-inch full HD+ display.

Nov 3, 2020 12:08 (IST)

Sharma says that his Micromax In phones will come with a "pure" Android experience. No bloatware, and regular updates promised. Sure, that's always welcome.

Nov 3, 2020 12:06 (IST)

There's a glimpse of the Micromax assembly plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, where Sharma is trying to convince everyone that the SMT machines at his plant are cutting edge.

Nov 3, 2020 12:05 (IST)

Rahul Sharma, Micromax co-founder, is speaking about responsibility and trust from his colleagues, citing today as the official comeback for the brand.

Nov 3, 2020 12:05 (IST)

And the stream has finally begun! Micromax begins by showing "desh ka pyaar". For the English-native audience, that's "uniform love from across the nation".

Nov 3, 2020 12:03 (IST)

Audience poll: Would it become annoy'in'g if I started putt'in'g all the 'in's in this blog in quotes?

Yeah, I reckon it would.

Nov 3, 2020 12:02 (IST)

It's already beyond 12, but a few minutes 'in', Micromax has flashed a landing logo saying that the event is about to beg'in'.

Nov 3, 2020 12:01 (IST)

Truth be told, how successful do you think Miromax's new India stint would be? The last time 'round, they got played out by Chinese rivals who had deeper pockets and farther vision. This time, they're fuelled by more serious factors than trivial smartphone rivalries.

Nov 3, 2020 11:56 (IST)

Rumours have so far suggested that the Micromax In 1A will start at Rs 6,999. The real question, though, is if it can really be something new or different in the budget smartphone segment.

...can it?

Nov 3, 2020 11:54 (IST)

We've also painstakingly compared the upcoming Micromax In 1A to potential competition – the Realme C12, the Redmi 9A and the Poco C3. Check it out here.

Nov 3, 2020 11:50 (IST)

As always, for those of you who'd much rather watch the launch yourself than hear us ramble (we're very entertaining, though), here's the live stream link.

Nov 3, 2020 11:47 (IST)

So we are approximately 15 minutes away from the scheduled launch time, which means that it is time for us to spam you with previous links of our coverage leading up to Micromax's return to the Indian smartphone space.

Nov 3, 2020 11:24 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Micromax's official reentry into the Indian smartphone industry!

Micromax In 1 and In 1A series phones are set to launch today.

The Micromax In 1A is said to cost upward of Rs 7,000, while the Micromax In 1 may cost about Rs 15,000. At these price points, the Micromax In 1A may rival the likes of Realme C12, Redmi 9A, Moto G9 and Poco C3, while the Micromax In 1 may rival the likes of Samsung Galaxy M31s, Redmi Note 9 Pro/Pro Max, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Nokia 5.3, Poco X3 and more.

