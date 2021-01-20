Micromax In Note 1 is Rs 1,000 Cheaper During Flipkart Sale, HDFC Bank Card Users Get An Extra Advantage

Indian smartphone brand Micromax has announced that its In Note 1 'made in India' smartphone will get Rs 1,000 off during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that will conclude on January 24. As a part of the sale event, customers can purchase the base 4GB + 64GB variant of the smartphone for Rs 9,999 while the 4BGB + 128GB model will come with a new price tag of Rs 11,499. Additionally, HDFC Bank cardholders can further lower the price of the device by 10 percent. HDFC Bank card users can avail the discount during both regular transactions or with EMI option.

At the time of writing this article, both Flipkart and Micromax websites are reflecting the original pricing of Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,499 for the two variants, respectively, though it would get updated sooner. Flipkart users can also avail an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,800. The Micromax In Note 1 comes in two colour options of White and Green. Earlier this week, the smartphone started receiving a new update that brought the December 2020 Android security patch.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In Note 1 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with slim bezels on all sides. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Micromax says that the phone runs on stock Android with no ad or bloatware to provide "seamless and snappy [operating system] experience." It comes with quad rear cameras housed inside a vertical rectangular module at the top left corner. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle-camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The rear cameras support night mode along with other camera effects. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout at the centre.

#BigSavingDays sale is live now! Hurry, grab your IN note 1 at the best price ever with an additional HDFC bank offer. Buy now from @Flipkarthttps://t.co/BxvpGWQmbq, offer valid till 24th Jan.#INMobiles #MicromaxIsBack #INdiaKeLiye pic.twitter.com/wadm95VHnC — IN by Micromax #INnote1 (@Micromax__India) January 20, 2021

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to last for up to 2 days depending upon the usage of the phone. The Micromax In Note 1 also supports fast charging as well as reverse charging, and the box includes an 18W power adapter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more. For biometric security, there's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.