Micromax In Note 1 Launched at Rs 10,999, In 1b Launched at Rs 6,999: Full Live Updates

Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b smartphones have been officially launched, after days and weeks of speculation. The Micromax In Note 1 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, along with 4GB RAM and choices for 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ display, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and reverse charging. To the rear it has a quad rear camera configuration with 48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP setup, and a 16MP front camera in a centrally placed punch hole slot. Micromax also says that the phone runs on "stock" Android, with no bloatware and guarantee of two years of regular software updates.The Micromax In 1b, meanwhile, features the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, and comes in two variants – one with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 13MP dual rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W standard charging.