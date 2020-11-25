Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Will Be Held on 1 December: Prices, Specifications and Offers

The first Micromax In smartphone to go on sale was the Micromax In Note 1, which went on sale for the first time on Tuesday, November 24. The Micromax In Note 1 opened to a grear response as the smartphone was sold out within minutes of the sale going live on Flipkart. Micromax has thanked its customers for the positive in a post on its Twitter and said that the next sale for the Micromax In Note 1 will be held on December 1.

Micromax, in its tweet said, "India ne dikha diya apna pyaar! (India has shown its love!) Thank you for being #INforIndia and welcoming us back with all your hearts. We will be back next week, on 1st December at 12 noon with even more stock for the IN note 1. #INMobiles #MicromaxIsBack." The December 1 sale will also be held on Flipkart at 12PM (noon), same as yesterday's sale. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Buyers on Flipkart will also be able to avail a host of bank, EMI, and exchange on the Micromax In Note 1 during the next sale.

The Micromax In Note 1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage, expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The Micromax In Note 1 is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone also houses a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers. Up front, the Micromax In Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout.

The Micromax In Note 1 also supports fast charging as well as reverse wired charging, and the box will include an 18W power adapter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more. For biometric security, there's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.