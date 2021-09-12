Micromax In Note 1 Pro Tipped to Launch in India End of September

Micromax is reportedly working on a new smartphone rumoured to be called Micromax In Note 1 Pro. As the name suggests, the phone would succeed Micromax In Note 1 from November last year that debuted as a ‘made in India’ smartphone to take on international brands, like Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and more, which dominate the Indian phone market. Micromax is yet to confirm the development of the phone, though the company had previously promised its expansion in the country. Micromax last launched Micromax In 2b phone and AirFunk TWS earbuds in India at the end of July.

According to tipster Mukul Sharma, the new Micromax In Note 1 Pro will launch at the end of September, though the exact launch date remains unclear. Notably, the phone has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking site that highlights some of its specifications. As per the listing, the new phone would carry an octa-core processor, expected to be MediaTek Helio G90 SoC, paired with at least 4GB of RAM. The listing shows Micromax In Note 1 Pro would run on Android 10 out-of-the-box, despite Android 12 being around the corner. Other details remain unclear, and we shall learn more near the launch - if the rumour is accurate. Since the phone is said to be a ‘Pro’ model, we can expect it to come with some upgrades over the vanilla Micromax In Note 1.

In November last year, Micromax made an ‘official comeback‘ to the Indian smartphone market with the launch of Micromax In Note 1. The In Note 1 also aims to push Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. It debuted with two storage models and two colour options of Green and White. The Micromax In Note 1 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display and carries MediaTek Helio G85 SoC under the hood. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, and at the front, there’s a 16-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera for selfies. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to last for up to 2 days depending upon the usage of the phone. It launched with a starting price tag of Rs 10,999, and we can expect the Micromax In Note 1 Pro to be priced under Rs 15,000 in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here