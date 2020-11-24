Micromax IN Note 1 Sells Out Within Minutes Of Going On Sale

Micromax has made a return to the Indian smartphone market, officially now, with the sale of the first Micromax In smartphone taking place today. The Micromax In Note 1 went on sale today at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart and it proved to be quite a success for the Indian company, as the phone was sold out within minutes of the sale going live. We checked the Micromax In Note 1 Flipkart page slightly after half an hour of the sale going live, and it showed the smartphone as out of stock. The Micromax In Note 1 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the basic 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 12,499 on Flipkart. Micromax In 1B will go on sale on November 26, again via Flipkart itself.

The Micromax In Note 1 went on sale at 12PM (noon) today. Micromax had opened registrations for the Micromax In Note 1 on the company's website on the day of unveiling the device on November 3. While selling out within minutes is still an impressive feat, it is believed that Micromax had prioritised pre-registered buyers in today's sale. Another school of thought here is that the good opening comes from the anti-China sentiment that has developed in the country, owing to the Galwan Valley clash earlier this year, and further fueled by the Atmanirbhar Bharat and 'local for vocal' campaigns that the Prime Minister initiated this year. Micromax had itself taken the Atmanirbhar Bharat or Make in India angle ahead of the Micromax In series launch, and it seems that the company's approach has paid off. It will be interesting to see the response Micromax's budget offering, the In 1B will get during its sale on November 26. The Micromax In 1B will also go on sale via Flipkart.

Both the Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1B were unveiled on November 3 during an online presentation. About three weeks after the launch, the Micromax In series is going on sale for the first time today, with the Micromax In Note 1. Micromax In Note 1 will go on sale on Flipkart. The Micromax In 1B, the second smartphone in Micromax's In series will go one sale two days later, on November 26 via Flipkart itself.

The Micromax In Note 1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage, expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The Micromax In Note 1 is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone also houses a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers. Up front, the Micromax In Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout.

The Micromax In Note 1 also supports fast charging as well as reverse wired charging, and the box will include an 18W power adapter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more. For biometric security, there's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.