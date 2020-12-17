Micromax In Note 1 to Go on Sale in India Tonight at Midnight: Price, Offers and Availability

The Micromax In Note 1 smartphone will be up for grabs again in India on December 18. Customers will be able to purchase the device midnight onwards via Micromax India site as well as on Flipkart which is currently hosting its Big Savings Days sale (starting tomorrow for regular customers). The Micromax In Note 1 along with the Micromax In 1b made a return to the Indian smartphone market earlier in November, to rival popular budget smartphones offered by Xiaomi, Samsung, and Nokia. It is available in two storage options and two colour finishes.

The Micromax IN Note 1 price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model while the 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499. Flipkart during its Big Savings Days sale is offering the phone with deals like 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis credit card, Rs 100 off with Bank of Baroda MasterCard debit card on the first-time transaction, and an exchange offer worth up to Rs 11,950. Customers can also select a no-cost EMI option with several domestic and international banks, starting at Rs 1,389 per month.

In terms of specifications, the Micromax In Note 1 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with slim bezels on all sides. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Micromax says that the phone will run stock Android with no ad or bloatware to provide "seamless and snappy [operating system] experience." It comes with quad rear cameras housed inside a vertical rectangular module at the top left corner. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle-camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The rear cameras support night mode along with other camera effects. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout at the centre.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to last for up to 2 days depending upon the usage of the phone. The Micromax In Note 1 also supports fast charging as well as reverse charging, and the box includes an 18W power adapter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more. For biometric security, there's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.