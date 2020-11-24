Micromax In Note 1 To Go On Sale Today at 12PM: All Prices, Specifications and Offers

Micromax made a return to the Indian smartphone scene earlier this month with the launch of its Micromax In Note 1 and the Micromax In 1B. Both the Micromax In Note 1 and Micromax In 1B were unveiled on November 3 during an online presentation. About three weeks after the launch, the Micromax In series is going on sale for the first time today, with the Micromax In Note 1. Micromax In Note 1 will go on sale on Flipkart. The Micromax In 1B, the second smartphone in Micromax's In series will go one sale two days later, on November 26 via Flipkart itself.

The Micromax In Note 1 sale will start at 12PM (noon) tomorrow, November 24. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 10,999 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499. Buyers on Flipkart will also be able to avail several bank offers, EMI offers, and exchange offers. Buyers on Flipkart can exchange their old smartphones for up to a Rs 10,350 discount. The exchange offer on the Micromax In Note 1 will include a special discount of Rs 400. Further, Federal Bank debit card holders will get a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,500. Those using Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will get a 5 percent unlimited cashback, while Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders will get an extra 5 percent off. There is also a no cost EMI option only for Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card holders. Other credit card holders can also opt for EMI, but they will have to pay an interest.

The Micromax In Note 1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage, expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The Micromax In Note 1 is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. The smartphone also houses a quad camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and two 2-megapixel snappers. Up front, the Micromax In Note 1 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera inside a hole-punch cutout.

The Micromax In Note 1 also supports fast charging as well as reverse wired charging, and the box will include an 18W power adapter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more. For biometric security, there's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.