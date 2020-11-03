Micromax In Note 1 with Helio G85 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability and More

Micromax has finally made an "official comeback" to the Indian smartphone market with the launch of Micromax In Note 1. The development was shared by the Indian smartphone company's co-founder Rahul Sharma today during its launch event that took place virtually owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new Micromax In Note 1 phone aims to rival budget smartphones provided by several Chinese tech companies such as Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo and Vivo that currently dominates the segment. Micromax with the launch of new smartphones is also pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in the country.

The latest Micromax In Note 1 comes in two storage models and two colour options of Green and White. Both the models have distinct patterns on the back panel to elevate the overall look of the smartphones. In terms of pricing, the 4GB + 64GB price in India is set at Rs 10,999 and the top 4GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,499. Micromax says that the In Note 1 will be available to pre-order starting today via Flipkart and Micromax website. It will be available to purchase starting November 24, though its sale offers remain unclear at the moment.

Coming to the specifications, the Micromax In Note 1 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ display with slim bezels on all sides. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G85 paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Micromax says that the phone will run stock Android with no ad or bloatware to provide "seamless and snappy [operating system] experience." It comes with quad rear cameras housed inside a vertical rectangular module at the top left corner. The quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5-megapixel wide-angle-camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The rear cameras support night mode along with other modes. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel wide-angle selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout at the centre.

Other features include a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to last for up to 2 days depending upon the usage of the phone. The Micromax In Note 1 also supports fast charging as well as reverse charging, and the box will include an 18W power adapter. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more. For biometric security, there's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.