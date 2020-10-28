Micromax In Phones Will Be Powered MediaTek Helio Processors; First Piece Of The In Phones Jigsaw?

Micromax will launch its highly anticipated Micromax In smartphones on November 3. Just a day after the company confirmed that the In series will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G35 and Helio G85 SoCs, it has now announced a collaboration with the world's fourth largest chipmaker. The two companies (Micromax and MediaTek) will work together to design and develop smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology. Micromax's R&D team in Bengaluru will start the design and development of Smartphones with MediaTek's help as a part of their ‘Make-in-India’ initiative.

Micromax, in its announcement said that the association with MediaTek uniquely aligns the efforts of Micromax to accelerate the complete hardware and software development for smartphones in India. The company said that it has chosen MediaTek as its partner in order to launch smartphones built with a focus on gaming & multimedia features. Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma said, “Micromax's R&D in India will use the latest technologies and the advanced MediaTek Helio G series chips, which deliver premium performance and enhanced customer experiences. Software development has always been the strength of the Indian ecosystem and we will leverage that strength in our software design. Special focus on Kernel, Connectivity, Multimedia, and Telephony will provide an enhanced experience of the core Android operating system. Our team will be using these (MediaTek) chipsets to develop the upcoming smartphones at our R&D Centre in India.”

The announcement comes just a day after Micromax confirmed the processor details on the upcoming In smartphones through a teaser posted on Twitter. The teaser hinted that the Micromax In smartphones will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 and Helio G85 processors. Micromax's first hint fell in line with previous reports that had speculated that the Micromax In smartphones will be powered by MediaTek processors.

The MediaTek Helio G85 is a gaming-focused chip, and is used on smartphones like the Realme Narzo 20 and Redmi Note 9. MediaTek Helio G35, on the other hand, was unveiled in June and powers budget smartphones such as Realme C11, Redmi 9, and Poco C3.