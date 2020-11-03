Micromax In Series Launch Today at 12PM: How to Watch and What to Expect

Micromax is all set for its comeback to the smartphone game. The company will mark its re-entry to the Indian market with the launch of the Micromax In series smartphones today. Micromax will hold a virtual launch presentation at 12PM (noon) that can be streamed on Micromax social media channels, YouTube, Flipkart and Micromax's website www.miromaxinfo.com.Micromax has been constantly teasing the In smartphones ahead of the launch today, giving us a fair idea as to what to expect from Micromax In series smartphones.

The Micromax In series smartphones will be powered by MediaTek processors, as part of a long term partnership between the Micromax and MediaTek. In a recent teaser as well, Micromax hinted at the first In series smartphones coming with a MediaTek Helio G35 or a Helio G85 processor. Further, in an interview with a known YouTuber, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma had said that one of the smartphones will have a quad rear camera setup with four 12-megapixel shooters. It is being said that the Micromax In 1A will be one of the first smartphones in the In lineup.

In terms of design, the teasers from Micromax have given us a fair idea as to what one of the smartphone will look like. The back panel comes with a reflective finish and forms an X-like shape if put in the light. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back panel, and the rear camera bump has been given a rectangular shape. The front screen is expected to come with a hole-punch design, a recent teaser from Micromax indicated.

While Micromax has not revealed anything about the pricing of Micromax In smartphones, Sharma had, in an interview said that the company plans to make smartphones between the Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 25,000 price bracket. The smartphones will be sold via Flipkart and the Micromax website, the company had announced in a teaser on Monday, November 2.