Micromax In-Series Smartphone Design Teased Ahead of November 3 Launch

Micromax will launch its Micromax In series of smartphones on November 3, the company had announced earlier this week. Ahead of the launch, Micromax has been teasing the new In smartphones via its official Twitter handle. The latest teaser from Micromax hints at the design of the upcoming Micromax In smartphones. The teaser shared by Micromax offers a glimpse of the back panel of a Micromax In smartphone. "India's X-factor is In, are you," the clip says.

Micromax said that it has designed the new smartphones in line with India's style. The teaser shows only the bottom half of the back panel, with a blue back panel alongside a reflective gradient finish that forms an X on the back panel. There is also an 'In' branding on the bottom of the back panel. This teaser comes right after Micromax announced that its upcoming smartphones will be powered by MediaTek's Helio G-series chipsets (Helio G35 and Helio G85). The company also announced a long term partnership with MediaTek where Micromax and MediaTek will work together to design and develop smartphone solutions powered by MediaTek Helio G Series with MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.

India’s style makes heads turn. We’ve designed our new smartphones to do just that. #INMobiles unveiling on 3rd Nov, 12 noon. Are you #INForIndia? #MicromaxIsBack pic.twitter.com/LkMt3FGzjF — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) October 28, 2020

Micromax In series will be the Micromax's comeback to the Indian market, after the company faded out amid the volume of options that came with the growth of Chinese brands in India. Micromax will launch the In-series smartphones at 12PM (noon) on November 3. The company using MediaTek processors is in line with previous reports that have speculated on the smartphones' specifications. Micromax will bring smartphones ranging from Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 25,000 in India, the company's co-founder had earlier said in an interview. The first smartphone in the Micromax In series is speculated to be the Micromax In 1A, which may be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM. The Micromax In 1A is said to come with Android 10 out of the box.