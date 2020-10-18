Micromax In-Series Smartphones' Specifications Leaked; Launch Expected Next Month

Indian mobile phone manufacturer Micromax, earlier this week announced its comeback to the Indian smartphone market in a dramatic video featuring the company's founder Ashish Sharma. Micromax is leveraging the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) push in order to make itself relevant again in a market now dominated by Chinese and American players. The Indian manufacturer is said to be making a re-entry into the Indian market with the "In" branded range of smartphones.

A report in The Mobile Indian has now claimed that Micromax is planning to launch two smartphones in its "In" range by November 2. Further, the report went on to reveal a few specifications of the Micromax In smartphones. According to The Mobile Indian, the first phone in the Micromax In series will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM option, and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is said to have a 6.5-inch HD+ display, according to the report. Further, the page revealed that the new smartphones might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, the 2GB variant is rumoured to have a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. The 3GB variant, on the other hand is said to be paired with a triple camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 5 megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. Up front, the 3GB variant of the Micromax "In" smartphone might have a 13-megapixel snapper, The Mobile Indian report said.

The names of the upcoming Micromax smartphones are not known yet, but the rumours suggest that the first Micromax In smartphone could be called the Micromax In 1A. Further, it is being speculated that Micromax will launch its "In" first smartphones between the range of Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 15,000.

Before it got crushed under the heavy competition from Chinese brands, Micromax used to be India's number one mobile phone brand. The company is now banking on the resentment against Chinese products that has given the base for campaigns like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Micromax is also said to leverage from the government's new schemes like PLI to gain incentive on its local manufacturing efforts.