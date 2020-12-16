Micromax In Series Will Soon Get a 6GB RAM Smartphone, Co-Founder Rahul Sharma Confirms

Banking on the success of its first two In series smartphones, Micromax may be planning to offer a 6GB RAM smartphone in the series, according to the company's co-founder Rahul Sharma. In a virtual session posted on YouTube, Rahul Sharma answers all the questions from Micromax fans in India about the new In series. Appropriately named "Let's talk INdia ke Liye," the virtual sessions aim to answer all the questions users have about Micromax smartphones, from the makers themselves.

During the virtual interaction, Sharma answers questions about an upcoming 6GB RAM Micromax In smartphone, liquid cooling on Micromax smartphones, the cover and screen protection used on Micromax In smartphones, high refresh rate display, and more. During the virtual session, while answering a question about a possible 6GB RAM variant of the Micromax In Note 1, Sharma said that while the Micromax In Note 1 is a capable enough smartphone in itself with the 4GB RAM, there is something else coming for those looking forward for a 6GB RAM smartphone. Further, a user also asked Sharma if the company is planning to introduce liquid cooling in its future smartphones. Sharma indicated that while there is nothing in the pipeline as of now, the company will bring liquid cooling in a future smartphone.

Further, Sharma also confirmed that the company will bring a high-refresh rate flagship smartphone as a lot of users have been asking for a high refresh rate display on the Micromax In smartphones.

As the Micromax co-founder held his virtual session to answer questions from users, reports started surfacing about a second Micromax In Note smartphone, possibly to be called the Micromax In Note 1 Pro or the Micromax In Note 2. While there is no confirmation from the company about the aforementioned monikers, it is being said that the Micromax In Note 1 Pro or Micromax In Note 2 will accomodate all the features that Sharma answered during his recent session.