Micromax In Smartphones Coming Before Diwali: Expected Price, Specifications and More

Indian mobile phone manufacturer Micromax last week announced that it is making a comeback to the Indian smartphone market. The company's announcement came with a dramatic video featuring the company's founder Ashish Sharma, who said that the move has been prompted by the rising tensions between India and China, further leveraging the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) push initiated by the government of India. Sharma, during the announcement teased a new "In" branded Micromax smartphone, which will be the country's first offering during its second innings in the Indian smartphone market.

Soon after Sharma's announcement, the rumour mill started churning out the details about the upcoming Micromax In smartphones. Recently, a Geekbench listing for a supposed Micromax In 1A smartphone was spotted, hinting at the phone being powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Earlier, a report in The Mobile Indian had claimed that Micromax is planning to launch two smartphones in its "In" range by early November. In an interview with NDTV Gadgets 360, Micromax founder Rahul Sharma also said that the company plans to bring the "In" smartphones before the festival season (Diwali), confirming those reports of arrival in early November.

Further, The Mobile Indian said that the first phone in the Micromax In series might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options, and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone is said to have a 6.5-inch HD+ display, and might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, the 2GB variant is rumoured to have a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter, along with an 8-megapixel front camera. The 3GB variant, on the other hand is said to be paired with a triple camera setup, which includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 5 megapixel secondary shooter, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera.

The names of the upcoming Micromax In smartphones are not known yet, but the rumours suggest that the first Micromax In smartphone could be called the Micromax In 1A.

While it was being speculated that the Micromax In smartphones will be priced between Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 15,000 price range, Sharma told Gadgets 360 that the company is planning to launch phones between the Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 25,000 range. He also told NDTV that the company will not be getting into the Rs. 5,000 or below segment as people are looking for more performance oriented products nowadays.

The last smartphone from Micromax was the Android 9-powered Micromax iOne, which was launched in October last year. The company is now banking on the resentment against Chinese products that has given the base for campaigns like 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Micromax is also said to leverage from the government's new schemes like PLI to gain incentive on its local manufacturing efforts.