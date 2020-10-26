Micromax In Smartphones Launching On November 3: Here's All We Know So Far

Micromax In smartphones will mark the company's re-entry to the Indian smartphone scene, at a time when there's a growing resentment towards using Chinese products in the country. The company's journey to make a re-entry in the Indian market started with a dramatic video of the company's founder Rahul Sharma, who laid out Micromax's journey - the company monumental rise and dramatic fall, owing to the tough competition against Chinese counterparts, and its decision to come back into the game, prompted by the rising Indian-China tensions in the past few months. Now, there is a launch date. Micromax last week announced that its In smartphones will be launched on November 3.

The company made the announcement via its official Twitter handle. The company is going with a 'Cheeni Kum' tagline, and the post shared alongside the announcement shows a glass of chai (tea), with the words - "Aao karein Cheeni Kum (come, let's reduce sugar)." "Gear up for the mega unveiling of the new #INMobiles range of smartphones by Micromax live at 12 noon on the 3rd of November," Micromax said in its announcement. It is being said that Micromax is holding a virtual event, but the details about the livestream haven't been made available yet, neither are any details about the upcoming smartphones.

While Micromax itself hasn't announced anything, reports suggest that the company's first smartphone in the 'In' range will be the Micromax In 1A. The In 1A is expected to be powered by an octa core MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and Android 10 out-of-the-box. Earlier, a report in The Mobile Indian had claimed that Micromax is planning to launch two smartphones in its In range initially - a 2GB RAM smartphones, and a 3GB RAM option. Further, in an interview with NDTV Gadgets 360, Micromax founder said that the company will bring Micromax In smartphones between the range of Rs. 7,000 till up to Rs. 25,000. Sharma also said that the company will not make smartphones in the sub-Rs. 5,000 segment, as customers these days demand high performance devices.