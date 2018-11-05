English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Micromax Launches Its First Google-Certified Android TVs at Rs 51,990 Onwards
Certified by Google, the High-Dynamic Range technology offers stunning picture quality and the TV houses official Google Play Store, games, movies and music.
Micromax Launches Its First Google-Certified Android TVs at Rs 51,990 Onwards
Loading...
Micromax Informatics Ltd on Friday launched its first Google-Certified Android TV in two variants. The 49-inch and 55-inch TVs are priced at Rs 51,990 and Rs 61,990, respectively. "The new range targets the consumers who want a larger than life experience and desire to access smart Android content on a bigger, sharper, crystal clear screen. We are committed to grow this category further and consolidate our position in the television segment in India," said Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics Ltd.
Certified by Google, the High-Dynamic Range technology offers stunning picture quality and the TV houses official Google Play Store, games, movies and music. It runs the latest Android Oreo, has Dolby and DTS sound certification, Quad Core A53 processor, 2.5GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB EMMC Flash ROM, built-in Chromecast, Google assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control, among others.
The TVs will be available in stores this month, the company said.
Certified by Google, the High-Dynamic Range technology offers stunning picture quality and the TV houses official Google Play Store, games, movies and music. It runs the latest Android Oreo, has Dolby and DTS sound certification, Quad Core A53 processor, 2.5GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB EMMC Flash ROM, built-in Chromecast, Google assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control, among others.
The TVs will be available in stores this month, the company said.
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
-
Tuesday 30 October , 2018
Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 First Look: The New Apple iPad Pros
Tuesday 30 October , 2018 Paris Motor Show 2018: First Look of Mercedes-Benz A-Class Saloon
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 Review: Hyundai Santro 2018 Test Drive, Compact Family Hatchback
Monday 29 October , 2018 Review: Datsun GO 2018 and GO+ Facelift Cheapest MPV in India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Infinity War Concept Art Reveals New Astral Powers of the Soul Stone
- Massive Diwali Car Discounts Upto Rs 10 Lakh in November 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Wait No More! Spice Girls are Back, Concert Tickets On Sale from Saturday
- Mahindra’s Flagship SUV (YUV400) Named Alturas G4, Price Expected at Rs 30 Lakh
- Top Reasons Why You May Want to Consider a OnePlus 6T Over an Apple iPhone XR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...