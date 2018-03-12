English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Micromax to Enter Refrigerators, Washing Machines Segment in India

For refrigerator and washing machine category, Micromax will be aiming for a 3 percent market share in the first year.

News18.com

Updated:March 12, 2018, 4:16 PM IST
Micromax Informatics Ltd. has announced that the homegrown company will be entering the refrigerator and washing machine segment in India. Targeting the mass segment, Micromax will launch 8 models of refrigerators, 16 models of Washing Machines, 10 models of air conditioners and 8 models of air coolers. With this diversification, the company aims to achieve 2000 crore revenue by 2020, with a 30 percent share for Consumer Electronics segment by March 2019.

With this launch, the company is expanding its product portfolio. For Refrigerator and Washing Machine category, Micromax will be aiming for 3 percent market share in the first year, 5 percent market share in the second year and 7 percent in the third year. The company is planning to launch Semi-automatic washing machines and Direct Cool Refrigerators by March 2018.

Also read: Here's Why New Nokia Phones Are Even Stronger Than Before; Interaction With Juho Sarvikas

Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Agarwal, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd. said, “With our new category and expansion of our existing products, we are working towards becoming a leading consumer electronics brand and are very confident that 2018 will be a landmark year for us in this segment.”

As per the company, it has already invested around 300 crores in the last 2-3 years and is planning to invest around 200 crores more in the next couple of years. Micromax has also set up dedicated service centres and a special customer service application for the new product segment to take care of the after-sales services.

Watch: Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global | Interview at MWC 2018


 

| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
