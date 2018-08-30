English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Micromax Yu Ace With 4000 mAh Battery, Face Unlock Launched at Rs 5,999

The smartphone runs the latest Android Oreo operating system.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
Micromax Yu Ace launched at Rs 5,999. (Image: Flipkart)
Yu, a subsidiary of Micromax Informatics has today announced a new smartphone by the name of Yu Ace. The Yu Ace will be exclusively available on Flipkart platform in an open sale starting September 06. As for its highlights, the smartphone comes with a massive 4000 mAh battery at a price of Rs 5,999.

The Yu Ace features a 5.45-inch HD+ Screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a FullVision display. It is powered by a 1.5 GHz quad-core MediaTek 6739 processor and runs Android Oreo operating system. The phone comes with a 2GB RAM and a 16 GB internal storage. Features offered by the Yu Ace include face unlock as well as a fingerprint sensor, in addition to dual VOLTE for the two SIMs supported by the phone.

Optics on the Yu Ace include a 13-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter at the front.

YU Ace will be available in three colour variants - Charcoal Grey, Elektric Blue and Rose Gold at a price of Rs 5,999 starting September 06, 2018 exclusively on Flipkart.
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
