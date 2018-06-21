English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Microsoft Acquires AI Startup Bonsai
Microsoft said its acquisition of the small startup is "another major step forward in our vision to make it easier for developers and subject matter experts to build the "brains -- machine learning model for autonomous systems of all kinds."
Microsoft Acquires AI Startup Bonsai (Image: AFP)
Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement to acquire Bonsai, an artificial intelligence (AI) startup based in San Francisco, to boost its AI and machine learning capabilities. Microsoft said its acquisition of the small startup is "another major step forward in our vision to make it easier for developers and subject matter experts to build the "brains -- machine learning model for autonomous systems of all kinds." In its official blog, Microsoft said Bonsai has developed technology that will let experts with AI experience to work with autonomous systems, reports Xinhua news agency.
Also Read: Who is World's Third Richest Person? Zuckerberg About to Trump Warren Buffett to The Spot
"The company is building a general-purpose, deep reinforcement learning platform especially suited for enterprises leveraging industrial control systems such as robotics, energy, HVAC, manufacturing and autonomous systems in general," said the tech giant. Bonsai's platform combined with rich simulation tools and reinforcement learning work in Microsoft Research will compose with its Azure Machine Learning running on the Azure Cloud with GPUs and Brainwave, it added.
Also Read: Instagram Reaches 1 Billion Monthly Active Users; Trumps Snapchat, Facebook in Growth Rate
Based in Berkeley, California, Bonsai was founded in 2014 and has around 42 employees. Bonsai said on its official website that it is building "the world's first deep reinforcement learning platform that empowers enterprises to build intelligence into real-world systems." It claims to have a team that "brings deep experience in machine learning and developer tools from the likes of Microsoft, Uber, Google and Apple."
Bonsai CEO Mark Hammond worked for Microsoft as an engineer in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Microsoft bought another two small AI startup companies, SwiftKey and Maluuba, in 2016 and early 2017.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review | A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Also Watch
Also Read: Who is World's Third Richest Person? Zuckerberg About to Trump Warren Buffett to The Spot
"The company is building a general-purpose, deep reinforcement learning platform especially suited for enterprises leveraging industrial control systems such as robotics, energy, HVAC, manufacturing and autonomous systems in general," said the tech giant. Bonsai's platform combined with rich simulation tools and reinforcement learning work in Microsoft Research will compose with its Azure Machine Learning running on the Azure Cloud with GPUs and Brainwave, it added.
Also Read: Instagram Reaches 1 Billion Monthly Active Users; Trumps Snapchat, Facebook in Growth Rate
Based in Berkeley, California, Bonsai was founded in 2014 and has around 42 employees. Bonsai said on its official website that it is building "the world's first deep reinforcement learning platform that empowers enterprises to build intelligence into real-world systems." It claims to have a team that "brings deep experience in machine learning and developer tools from the likes of Microsoft, Uber, Google and Apple."
Bonsai CEO Mark Hammond worked for Microsoft as an engineer in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Microsoft bought another two small AI startup companies, SwiftKey and Maluuba, in 2016 and early 2017.
Also Watch: Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review | A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
-
Monday 20 June , 2016
Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M1) Review: A Top Choice Around The 10K Mark
Monday 20 June , 2016 Polio Didn't Deter Tejasvi Sharma's Passion For Yoga
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 WATCH | How the World Test Championship Will Work
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 ICC Announces Plan for World Test Championship and ODI League
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tesla Sues Ex-Employee Alleging Data Theft And Leaks to The Media
- International Yoga Day: Asanas to Combat Stress, Anxiety and Depression
- Football Fans from Japan and Senegal Stayed Back to Clean Up World Cup Stadiums
- Mahindra TUV300 PLUS with 9-Seats Launched in India for Rs 9.47 Lakh
- Yes, Ronaldo is Awesome. But You Have to Watch This Hijabi Teenager Storming the Internet With her Football Skills