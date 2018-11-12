English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Adding PUBG to Xbox One Game Pass, Before Expected Release on PlayStation
This move comes just ahead of the rumoured release of PUBG for Sony’s PlayStation platform.
Microsoft is adding Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) to the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This title addition to the library of games for Game Pass means that Xbox One users who subscribe the gaming subscription pack will be able to play PUBG along with all the other gaming titles already on offer. The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that offers gamers the option to download and play select titles without having to pay separately to buy them. At present, some of the headline games on Game Pass include Forza Horizon 4, Hitman, Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2.
Microsoft’s move to add PUBG to the Xbox Game Pass offering comes at a time when there are rumours suggesting that the game would be launching on the rival Sony PlayStation platform in December. PUBG is currently available on Google Android, Apple iOS, Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Xbox.
Microsoft has revamped the Xbox Game Pass service off late, and the addition of this popular game will add more to justify the subscription. In fact, Microsoft has made a commitment to release all of its first-party titles on Xbox Game Pass. The revamp also includes the pricing. At present, if you sign up for the Xbox Game Pass, you will pay a heavily discounted price of Rs50 for the first month, and Rs699 per month thereafter.
In December, Microsoft will be adding the side-scrolling puzzle game Ori and the Blind Forest, split screen co-op title Kingdom Two Crowns (which has co-op split screen gameplay) and the acclaimed dark fantasy Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice to Xbox Game Pass. Before that, the Xbox Game Pass will host Agents of Mayhem, MXGP3 and Thomas Was Alone later this month. Microsoft has officially released the Xbox Game Pass app for Android and iOS as well. These smartphone are designed to make it easier to find games and start downloads on the console.
