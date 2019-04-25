Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Microsoft Admits The Archaic Password Expiration Policies Are Pointless

The company is proposing to drop the password expiration policy for Windows 10 v1903 and Windows Server v1903.

News18.com

Updated:April 25, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Admits The Archaic Password Expiration Policies Are Pointless
(Image: Microsoft)
Loading...
How many times have you logged into your Microsoft Exchange or Microsoft Office 365 account only to see a message that warns you about the impending password expiry for the account, and urging you to change it? As it turns out, Microsoft has admitted that these policies are pretty much “an ancient and obsolete mitigation of very low value”. In an official post detailing the draft security baseline for Windows 10 v1903 and Windows Server v1903, the tech giant makes its views very clear—expiring passwords are no good.

There really are no scenarios in which an expiring password does absolutely any good. If the password for your online account isn’t stolen or compromised, it doesn’t need to be changed. If it is stolen or compromised, it needs to be changed immediately and you shouldn’t wait for the actual password expiration date to loom large before you do the needful.

Then there is another problem—the human memory. “When humans are assigned or forced to create passwords that are hard to remember, too often they’ll write them down where others can see them. When humans are forced to change their passwords, too often they’ll make a small and predictable alteration to their existing passwords, and/or forget their new passwords. When passwords or their corresponding hashes are stolen, it can be difficult at best to detect or restrict their unauthorized use,” says Microsoft.

Microsoft is proposing to drop the password expiration policy for Windows 10 v1903 and Windows Server v1903, but insists that users keep using strong passwords and any available additional protections to keep their data safe.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram