Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Microsoft Admits Windows 10 Has a USB-C Glitch That is Causing Sluggish Shutdowns

While it may not seem like a big deal, it can pose some real-time problems for people who work on the go and need to quickly pack up a laptop to make a move.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 27, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Microsoft Admits Windows 10 Has a USB-C Glitch That is Causing Sluggish Shutdowns
(Image: Microsoft)
Loading...

Microsoft has confessed to having a bug in the Windows 10 1809 USB Type-C Connector System Software Interface (USCI), which can cause the operating system to shut down slowly. Speaking about it, Microsoft has said that apart from the extra one-minute sleep or shutdown process, the bug does not affect normal functionality of the USB Type-C on the machine. The system and the USB Type-C ports should continue to function properly after restarting the system.

While it may not seem like a big deal, it can pose some real-time problems for people who work on the go and need to quickly pack up a laptop to make a move. According to The Inquirer, the bug is triggered if one decides to pop in or yank out a USB-C peripheral, charger or some other device when the machine is going into sleep mode or powering down. Doing that on an affected machine causes it to take 60 seconds longer to shut down or sleep. However, the bug does not affect the latest version of Windows 10 and those with a newer version than 1809 have nothing to worry about.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram