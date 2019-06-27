Microsoft Admits Windows 10 Has a USB-C Glitch That is Causing Sluggish Shutdowns

Microsoft has confessed to having a bug in the Windows 10 1809 USB Type-C Connector System Software Interface (USCI), which can cause the operating system to shut down slowly. Speaking about it, Microsoft has said that apart from the extra one-minute sleep or shutdown process, the bug does not affect normal functionality of the USB Type-C on the machine. The system and the USB Type-C ports should continue to function properly after restarting the system.

While it may not seem like a big deal, it can pose some real-time problems for people who work on the go and need to quickly pack up a laptop to make a move. According to The Inquirer, the bug is triggered if one decides to pop in or yank out a USB-C peripheral, charger or some other device when the machine is going into sleep mode or powering down. Doing that on an affected machine causes it to take 60 seconds longer to shut down or sleep. However, the bug does not affect the latest version of Windows 10 and those with a newer version than 1809 have nothing to worry about.