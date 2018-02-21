English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Microsoft Announces 15 Indian Languages Support For E-mail Addresses
The initiative is part of the company's ongoing efforts to support Email Address Internationalisation.
(photo for representation: Reuters)
Microsoft on Wednesday announced support for e-mail addresses in 15 Indian languages across its apps and services, including Office 365, Outlook 2016, Outlook.com, Exchange Online and Exchange Online Protection (EOP). Indian users would be able to use local language e-mail addresses for Outlook accounts on their personal computers, the company said on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day.
It would also allow users to seamlessly send/receive emails to/from local language e-mail addresses via Outlook client on PCs, Outlook.com in addition to Outlook apps for Android and IOS.
"Making e-mail addresses available in 15 languages is an exciting step to making modern communications and collaboration tools more accessible and easier to use for all," Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India, said in a statement. "We are making technology use the language of people and not requiring people to first learn the traditional language of technology," Patel added.
The initiative is part of the company's ongoing efforts to support Email Address Internationalisation (EAI) across its products and services eco-system and make technology accessible in local languages. The languages being introduced are those that support Unicode -- an international encoding standard for use with different languages and scripts.
Also read: Google to Now Support Tamil Language For Advertisements
Microsoft's products will also support additional Indian languages as and when their IDNs and e-mail addresses become available in the future, making this feature forward compatible.
Last month, Microsoft announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Neural Networks (DNN) to improve real-time language translation for Hindi, Bengali and Tamil languages.
This technology would help users in getting results that are more accurate and natural while surfing the Internet across any website on the Microsoft Edge browser, Bing search, Bing Translator website, as well as Microsoft Office 365 products like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Skype.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
It would also allow users to seamlessly send/receive emails to/from local language e-mail addresses via Outlook client on PCs, Outlook.com in addition to Outlook apps for Android and IOS.
"Making e-mail addresses available in 15 languages is an exciting step to making modern communications and collaboration tools more accessible and easier to use for all," Meetul Patel, COO, Microsoft India, said in a statement. "We are making technology use the language of people and not requiring people to first learn the traditional language of technology," Patel added.
The initiative is part of the company's ongoing efforts to support Email Address Internationalisation (EAI) across its products and services eco-system and make technology accessible in local languages. The languages being introduced are those that support Unicode -- an international encoding standard for use with different languages and scripts.
Also read: Google to Now Support Tamil Language For Advertisements
Microsoft's products will also support additional Indian languages as and when their IDNs and e-mail addresses become available in the future, making this feature forward compatible.
Last month, Microsoft announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Neural Networks (DNN) to improve real-time language translation for Hindi, Bengali and Tamil languages.
This technology would help users in getting results that are more accurate and natural while surfing the Internet across any website on the Microsoft Edge browser, Bing search, Bing Translator website, as well as Microsoft Office 365 products like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Skype.
Watch: Tech and Auto Show Ep 31 | Auto Expo 2018 Special | Unveilings & Launches
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Schweinsteiger And Wife Ivanovic Celebrate Birth of First Child
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street