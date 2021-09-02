Redmond, Washington-based tech giant Microsoft has announced the next Surface event for September 22 where the company could announce updates to its Surface line of computers and tablets. This will be an online event, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. In its announcement, Microsoft teased a profile image of what appears to be a thin Surface tablet device. Microsoft’s event will take place a 8AM PT (8:30PM IST) and will be livestreamed on the company’s website. Microsoft’s announcement comes during a busy September, when major products like the Apple iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and more are expected to be launched. Microsoft recently announced that it will roll out Windows 11 to end users starting October 5.

The invite from Microsoft says that the company will talk about Windows 11 and upcoming devices. Microsoft Surface Duo 2, a product that has been heavily rumoured in the past few weeks is expected to be unveiled during the September 22 event. Alongside the Surface Duo 2, Microsoft is also rumoured to be launching a successor to the Surface Book 3 laptop. It was previously reported that Microsoft may not name the upcoming device Surface Book 4. Instead, it may be called the Microsoft Surface Laptop Pro. This is mainly because Microsoft is rumoured to be redesigning the high-end laptop to switch to a non-detachable 14-inch display.

Reports suggest that Microsoft may also announce a new Surface Pro device as well. While the company launched the Surface Pro 7 Plus earlier this year, it was only meant for businesses. A more refined Surface Pro design is expected, that will take advantage of the latest Windows 11 features. The teaser image launched by Microsoft also includes a Surface Pro laptop.

