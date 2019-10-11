Microsoft Announces Windows 10 November 2019 Update, Releasing Soon For Consumers

Microsoft has announced that the company is getting the Windows 10 November 2019 Update (19H2) ready for release. They also confirmed that Build 18363.418 is the final build and will also include all of the latest 19H2 features as well as the latest fixes included as part of KB4517389.

In a blog post, Brandon LeBlanc Senior Program Manager, Windows Insider Program, wrote, "We believe that Build 18363.418 is the final build and we will continue to improve the overall experience of 19H2 on customers’ PCs as part of our normal servicing cadence." He further added that the “Build 18363.418 includes all of the latest 19H2 features as well as the latest fixes included as part of KB4517389.”

The blog post further said that the May 2019 Update (version 1903) and November 2019 Update (version 1909) share the same servicing content, which means they share the same Cumulative Update packages. “For customers who were given the option to install 19H2, an enablement package is downloaded from Windows Update that turns on the November 2019 Update features. This changes the build number for the OS from Build 18362 to Build 18363. Because they use the same servicing content, the build revision number (the number that comes after the dot) will always match between May 2019 Update and November 2019 Update. Today, customers on the May 2019 Update have Build 18362.418 but Windows Insiders on the November 2019 Update have Build 18363.418,” reads the blog post.

If you are already running the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, you will not require reinstallation. Instead, the device will receive the new version as a cumulative update through Windows Update. With this, Microsoft has tried to make the upgrade process less intrusive and hassle-free.

You will also be able to install the Windows 10 November 2019 update using the Media Creation Tool and Update Assistant. It is also important to note that the new feature update will be an optional update, which means, it won’t get installed unless you start the process manually.

