Microsoft Announces Xbox Game Pass Service for Windows 10 PCs

The new game pass promises curated library with more than 100 titles from various third-party developers including Bethesda, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive and Sega.

IANS

Updated:May 31, 2019, 12:22 PM IST
Software giant Microsoft is bringing its traditionally console-centric subscription service Xbox Game Pass to Windows 10.

The company is promising a new, "curated library" with more than 100 titles from various third-party developers including Bethesda, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, Paradox Interactive and Sega, Engadget reported on Thursday.

Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, also confirmed the company's "intent" to make first-party exclusives available through the new PC-specific Game Pass on the same day as their general release.

These include upcoming titles from Obsidian Entertainment, inXile Entertainment, and the other studios that Microsoft bought last year, the report said.

The new Game Pass is just like the console equivalent that was launched in June 2017.

However, it remains unclear how much would the PC service cost and if gamers would need separate subscriptions for both platforms.

The company has also announced its intention to release more PC games on Steam, and other storefronts, "at launch."

In addition, Microsoft Store would soon support native Win32 apps to let developers distribute the same file on Steam, the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store, the report added.

The announcements come ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event that is scheduled from June 11 to June 13 in Los Angeles.
