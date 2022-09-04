Microsoft Assures Call Of Duty Will Be Available On PlayStation For Many Years

Microsoft has confirmed that the popular gaming title Call of Duty (COD) will be available to PlayStation gamers for many years to come. This update was shared as Sony has an existing deal with Activision for marketing purposes, that includes providing games on its gaming platform.

But Phil Spencer, CEO, Microsoft Gaming, was quoted saying this week in a report that the company plans to serve PlayStation gamers for many years beyond its existing deal with Sony.

“In January, we provided a signed agreement to Sony to guarantee Call of Duty on PlayStation, with feature and content parity, for at least several more years beyond the current Sony contract, an offer that goes well beyond typical gaming industry agreements, Spencer was quoted in a report by The Verge.

Microsoft had formally announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a mammoth $68.7 billion deal earlier this year. Spencer had spoken about Microsoft’s continued partnership with Sony to offer the popular gaming titles for the PlayStation gamers. Interestingly, the Microsoft Gaming CEO did not exactly mention for how many years the game will be available to the Sony PS gamers.

Sony has voiced its concerns about this deal, alleging that Microsoft could have a greater say in which consoles do well in the market.

The prospect of having gaming titles dished out in-house could allow Microsoft to customise them to work effectively on the Xbox console. Microsoft for its part has denied such allegations, and claims that it will continue to serve the gaming industry in an open and fair manner.

The decision to offer COD on PlayStation feels like one such move to appease the competition, the regulators and the consumers. But it will have to move in this direction for years to come, as the scrutiny is unlikely to die out anytime soon.

