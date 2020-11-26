Microsoft Azure Tells Eager Gamers That It Has No Idea About PUBG Mobile India Launch

The excitement around the return of PUBG Mobile to India is massive. So much so that eager gamers have started asking questions to people even associated with the game apart from the makers themselves. PUBG Mobile is coming back to India as PUBG Mobile India and has reportedly partnered with Microsoft's Azure platform to store player data in India in order to meet the law's demands. Now, eager gamers in India, after not getting any substantial information on the PUBG Mobile India launch, have started asking Microsoft Azure about PUBG Mobile India's launch date.

Several people on Twitter took it to Microsoft Azure's handle, asking if the people at Microsoft's cloud computing service know when the game is coming to India. After repeatedly getting questions on all posts, Microsoft Azure finally responded to all the queries, saying "we don't have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information!” Microsoft Azure Twitter handle has been flooded with Indian users asking if there is any update on the launch of PUBG Mobile India.

We don't have any news to share at this time regarding PUBG Mobile India. Keep an eye on the official website for more information! https://t.co/rPVki9QvrT — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) November 24, 2020

PUBG Mobile India has partnered with Microsoft Azure cloud platform to store all the player data within the country limits. PUBG Mobile India comes as a separate game from PUBG Mobile, tailored specifically for the Indian gamers. PUBG Mobile India has also set up a subsidiary in India, in order to comply with the government's rules. PUBG Mobile was banned by the government of India back in September under the Section 65A of Information Technology Act.